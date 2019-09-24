Formula 1

Seidl Full of Praise for McLaren Efforts in Singapore as Norris Secures Seventh

by Paul Hensby
Credit: Lionel Ng/McLaren F1 Team

Andreas Seidl was pleased to see his McLaren F1 Team leave the Marina Bay Street Circuit with more points than any of their midfield rivals, with Lando Norris claiming seventh position in Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Unfortunately, on the other side of the garage, Carlos Sainz Jr.’s race was compromised as early as turn five on lap one as he was hit by Renault F1 Team’s Nico Hülkenberg, with the remainder of his evening being run towards the back of the field.  He eventually finished twelfth after a trio of safety car periods bunched up the field and allowed Sainz to re-join the main pack.

Seidl was full of praise for Norris’ seventh place, the best of the rest behind the leading three teams, which ensured McLaren left Singapore with an extended advantage in the Constructors’ Championship over Renault, the gap between the two teams in fourth and fifth places now twenty-two points.

“What a race! It’s very good to come away from Singapore with more points than our competitors in the Constructors’ Championship,” said Seidl.  “Unfortunately, Carlos’ race was pretty much over after a couple of corners but he battled back really well.

“Great drive from Lando to bring the car home in the best possible position we could achieve today. He coped well with immense pressure in the final laps, when the Safety Cars put guys with better tyres directly behind him.”

Seidl said that despite the heat and humidity in Singapore, everyone at McLaren did a great job throughout the weekend, and it gives them all confidence heading into the final six races of the season, starting this coming weekend at the Sochi Autodrom for the Russian Grand Prix.

“It’s tough in this heat but the entire team in the garage and on the pit-wall did a great job,” insisted Seidl.  “We also had good support from the factory with updates that gave us strong pace all weekend.

“It makes us very optimistic for the races ahead. Next stop, Sochi.”

