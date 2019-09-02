Sergio Pérez On Sixth Place Spa Finish: “It always hurts to lose a position on the final lap”

Sergio Pérez felt his sixth-place finish in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix was a good result for his Racing Point F1 Team, particularly after the cooling issues they suffered on Friday at Spa-Francorchamps.

Racing Point had a quick car throughout the weekend in Belgium but both Pérez and team-mate Lance Stroll suffered with overheating issues early in the weekend. However, those problems were quickly overcome, which allowed the Mexican driver to claim his first points since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix back in April.

With Lando Norris retiring from fifth place on the final lap, Pérez had been on course to inherit that position, but Alexander Albon’s charge through the field brought him to the Mexican on the final lap, with the positions switching on the run down to Les Combes.

“It was a good result for the team – especially considering the issues we had on Friday,” said Pérez. “It was a hard race, from the beginning to the end, but we came away with a good amount of points and some positive momentum to take into the next few races.

“There was a bit of chaos at the start, which I had to avoid by running wide, which lost me two or three places. From there we were fighting all the way through to make it back. I went into attack mode with lots of overtaking and P5 looked possible – but at the end Albon was very strong and we had no chance to keep him behind.

“Our strategy was quite aggressive, so we paid the price at the end of the race. It always hurts to lose a position on the final lap, but we did all we could. Overall a positive performance for us. Spa is a place where we generally go well, so it will be interesting to see how we go at the coming races.”

Pérez said everyone was racing with a heavy heart on Sunday following the horror crash during Saturday’s FIA Formula 2 feature race that claimed the life of popular Frenchman Anthoine Hubert but racing on was the right thing to do to honour him.

“It’s obviously a very sad day for our family, our community,” said Pérez. “I don’t think any of us have really enjoyed being here today – but all we can do is give this race to Anthoine.

“It’s no less than he, his family and his friends deserve.”