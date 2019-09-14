SST to make New Zealand debut in 2020

The Stadium Super Trucks‘ 2020 schedule in Oceania continues to grow. Series officials have confirmed the trucks, under the Boost Mobile Super Trucks name in Australia, will race in New Zealand for the first time, doing so in April 2020 at the Pukekohe Park Raceway. The series will support the Supercars Championship‘s Auckland SuperSprint round.

“We are extremely excited to be taking Stadium Super Trucks to New Zealand for the first ever time as part of Supercars’ Anzac Round next year,” SST Australia’s Nathan Cayzer stated in a release. “To be able to build on the great news that the series is back racing in Australia in partnership with Supercars and that we are heading to Auckland is fantastic for our category and the fans.”

After SST mended ties with the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport (CAMS) that saw the latter lift the ban on the former in August, the series has gotten to work in re-establishing its presence in Australia. The upcoming round of the 2019 slate will be the trucks’ first trip back with a weekend at the Gold Coast 600 in October. Held at Surfers Paradise, the street race was last on the SST schedule in 2016. In addition to the usual full-time drivers, NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle and reigning Dakar Rally winner Toby Price, both of whom have made sporadic SST starts over the years, will also participate.

The Adelaide 500 has also been confirmed for the 2020 schedule. Adelaide hosted SST’s inaugural race in Australia in 2015 and served as the season opener until 2017.

The 2020 Auckland SuperSprint is scheduled for 24–26 April. Besides the Supercars, Pukekohe Park Raceway hosts the long-time New Zealand Grand Prix, an event that has seen Formula One world champions among its race winners and is currently a Toyota Racing Series race. The Supercars returned to Pukehoke in 2013 after a five-year hiatus in which the series’ New Zealand round was moved elsewhere.