Greg Biffle joins SST Gold Coast 600 grid

When the Stadium Super Trucks return to Australia under the Boost Mobile Super Trucks name in October, Greg Biffle will be there to join the party. On Wednesday, Daniel Herrero of Speedcafe.com confirmed the NASCAR veteran-turned-SST driver will compete in the Vodafone Gold Coast 600 weekend.

“When Robby (Gordon) confirmed that the SSTs were heading back to Australia to race alongside a series like the Virgin Australia Supercars on the streets of Surfers Paradise I just had to be involved,” Biffle said.

The 2000 NASCAR Truck Series and 2002 NASCAR Busch Series (now Xfinity Series) champion, Biffle has six SST starts to his name. After debuting in the Road America weekend in 2018, he ran the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course weekend with the IndyCar Series in June and the Portland International Raceway slate in late August/early September. In three separate weekends, he scored a podium in each (second at Road America and Mid-Ohio, third at Portland). All three starts in 2019 have come with Continental Tire, running the #100 at Mid-Ohio to promote the tyre brand’s summer deal and the #16 at Portland, a number that he ran for much of his career in what is now the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

“I’m stoked to name the driver of the Continental Truck this early as I know he will love the street party style racing on the streets of Gold Coast in October,” Gordon said in the Speedcafe article.

Biffle raced in what is now the Cup Series from 2002 to 2016, scoring nineteen wins and a best championship finish of second in 2005. In June, he returned to the Truck Series for the first time since 2004, where he won at Texas Motor Speedway in a one-off.

In addition to the series regulars, Biffle will be joined by reigning Dakar Rally champion Toby Price. Price, who has sporadically raced in the series since its first trip to Australia in 2015, confirmed his entry in late August.