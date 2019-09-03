Formula 1

Szafnauer Pleased Formula 1 ‘Put on a Good Show’ at Spa to Pay Tribute to Hubert

by Paul Hensby
written by Paul Hensby
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Otmar Szafnauer said it was pleasing that Formula 1 was able to put on a good show during Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix to honour FIA Formula 2 racer Anthoine Hubert, who tragically lost his life in a horror crash on Saturday afternoon at Spa-Francorchamps.

BWT-Arden, the team that Hubert raced with in Formula 2, has close links with Szafnauer’s Racing Point F1 Team due to their own link-up with BWT, with the Austrian company a major sponsor of the Silverstone-based Formula 1 outfit.

“It’s been a difficult weekend for the motorsport community, but I’m pleased we put on a good show today and paid tribute to Anthoine in the best way possible,” said Szafnauer.  

Szafnauer was pleased to see both Racing Point drivers finish inside the top ten on Sunday, with Sergio Pérez ending his eight-race pointless run with a strong drive to sixth, while Lance Stroll capitalised on the late race retirements for both Lando Norris and Antonio Giovinazzi to claim the final point in tenth.

It could have been even better for Pérez but for the late race charge and final lap pass on the Mexican by Red Bull Racing’s Alexander Albon, who, on fresher tyres, made his move for fifth heading down the Kemmel Straight and into Les Combes.

“I said yesterday [Saturday] that getting both cars home inside the points was achievable and we did that today – even though it came down to the very last lap,” said Szafnauer. 

“Sergio’s strategy worked out well, but it left him exposed on the final lap to Albon [with fresher tyres] and we had to settle for sixth place, which is still a fantastic effort. Lance was on a different strategy with a late second pit stop, which saw him charging through the field to pick up the final point.

“It’s the result we deserved and reflects the speed we have shown all weekend. The car has looked much more competitive here and it’s another demonstration of the progress we have made over the last few events.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail

Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.

Related articles

Engine Penalties Left Renault Vulnerable to Spa First...

Kimi Räikkönen: “Unfortunately my race was already over...

Romain Grosjean: “We obviously had too much drag...

Magnussen Takes Responsibility for ‘Wrong Call’ on Tyre...

Lack of Top Speed Hinders Haas in Spa...

Pirelli’s Mario Isola: Leclerc “executed the theoretically fastest...

McLaren’s Seidl on Double Spa Retirement: “We lost...

2019 F1 Esports Pro Series Driver Roster Announced

McLaren didn’t deserve double DNF in Belgium –...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More