Thierry Neuville on Wales Rally GB: “We Have to be Prepared for an Eventful Weekend”

Thierry Neuville says he’s “ready for the challenge” of Wales Rally GB as he prepares for his eighth appearance on the event.

Neuville, who has a best result of second on the event which he took back in 2017, now sits third in the FIA World Rally Championship Driver standings and the Belgian wants a strong result to ensure he keeps the pressure on Ott Tänak and Sebastien Ogier.

He said ahead of the Welsh rally: “Wales Rally GB can be one of the wettest rallies on the calendar, so we have to be prepared for an eventful weekend. It’s typically a very slippery event but one I enjoy. I’ve been on the podium a couple of times and I’m hoping to replicate that this year.”

“The stages are quite flowing, very fast and we have some dark-light conditions too, which adds to the atmosphere. The itinerary is demanding with long days but it’s what Wales is known for and I’m ready for the challenge.”

Neuville hasn’t won in the championship since Rally Argentina in April and hasn’t took a podium finish since Rally Portugal.

Wales Rally GB begins on Thursday evening and takes place across next weekend.