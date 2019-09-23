Sam Tordoff has announced that he will not be taking part in either of the remaining race weekends of the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship following the passing of their newly born son Arlo ahead of the last round at Knockhill.

A statement released on Tordoff’s Facebook page reads:

“Georgie and I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks for the messages of support that we have received since announcing the passing of our son Arlo George.

“The outpouring of love has been truly humbling, and it’s comforting to know that people are thinking of us, and remembering Arlo George, particularly within the motorsport fraternity.

“Our time is now focused on coming to terms with losing Arlo as a family, and a return to the BTCC is not something that I can consider at this point in time.

“Shaun and the whole AmD squad have been hugely supportive of our situation, and it was really lovely to see the team celebrate Rory’s first home win at Knockhill last weekend. We know how much that means to them all.

“We’d like to extend our thanks to Mike Bushell who stepped up last weekend in very difficult circumstances and to wish him and the whole team the very best of luck with the remainder of the season.

“We’re also grateful for the offers of donations in Arlo’s honour, and will confirm fundraising details in due course.‘

Tordoff joined Shaun Hollamby’s AmD team at the start of the 2019 season after racing in the British GT championship in 2018.

It had been a mixed season, with the Yorkshireman sitting ninth in the championship prior to Knockhill, having secured his first win of the 2019 season at the first race at Thruxton.

Tordoff stepped down for the last round at Knockhill with Mike Bushell taking over the drive in the Cobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Honda Civic Type R.

While the race results didn’t come for Bushell as he got used to a new car, he did set the fastest lap of the weekend once he had settled in to the rhythm.

The Checkered Flag would like to express our condolences to Sam Tordoff and his family in this tough time.