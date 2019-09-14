Toro Rosso’s Franz Tost: “It was a very disappointing race weekend for us”

Franz Tost admitted the result of the Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza was not as he nor his Scuderia Toro Rosso team were hoping for, with Pierre Gasly ending eleventh and Daniil Kvyat retiring from last Sunday’s race.

Gasly began the race towards the back of the grid following an engine change penalty but had made good early gains, only for him to be pushed off the track by Lance Stroll, who was recovering from being tagged into a spin by Sebastian Vettel at the Ascari chicane.

Tost felt the Frenchman potentially lost some car performance with his trip through the gravel trap, with the time lost leaving him with more work to do to aim for the points.

“We started the race from P12 with Daniil and from P17 with Pierre,” said Tost, the team principal at Toro Rosso. “Both drivers had a reasonably good start and we finished the first lap in twelfth and fourteenth position.

“Everything was under control in the first few laps, we started on Prime tyres to stay out as long as possible, to then switch to the Options later. Unfortunately, Pierre’s race was negatively impacted by Stroll, who forced him to go through the gravel trap to avoid a collision, losing a lot of time and possibly car performance as well.”

It looked as though Kvyat was on for a superb result having jumped into the top six by pitting under the virtual safety car, but it was not to be as he was to cause a virtual safety car of his own just moments later as he was forced to pull off the track due to an oil leak.

“During the virtual safety car, we decided to bring both cars in to change to the Option tyre and everything worked well,” said Tost. “When Daniil re-joined the race, he was in P6 and had great pace, so I think he could have finished in P6 or P7 if he didn’t have to retire due to an oil leak.”

Gasly found himself stuck behind Lando Norris in the final stint of the race, with the Briton denying the Frenchman a point, with Tost admitting the team leave Italy disappointed not to have broken into the points with either driver.

“Pierre then got stuck behind Norris and wasn’t able to overtake him, so he could only finish in eleventh position,” added Tost. “It was a very disappointing race weekend for us as we expected much more, so we have to analyse everything to come back stronger and more competitive in Singapore.”