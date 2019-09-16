Toro Rosso’s Gasly – Italian GP quite an eventful day

Scuderia Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly has described the Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza at the weekend as “quite an eventful day”.

The Frenchman started in seventeenth position, being able to work his way up to eleventh and just outside the points by the end of the race.

“Starting from seventeenth we knew we had a tough race ahead of us. It was quite an eventful day, we had a really good start and ended the first laps in thirteenth position,” said Gasly.

Gasly added that his race was going well until Racing Point F1 Team‘s Lance Stroll spun off track, forcing him to take evasive action, and ending up in a gravel trap, losing time and a couple of positions in the process.

“Things were looking pretty good until Stroll went off the track and re-joined just as I was passing, so I had to avoid him by going into the gravel and lost two positions and a lot of time.

“It cost us at the end of the race, as we finished only three seconds from ninth.”

Despite this, the 23-year-old is confident he will be able to turn his bad luck into results next time out at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore.

“It wasn’t ideal, but I think we showed some good performance all weekend and we had the pace to finish in the points starting from the back of the grid. I’m looking forward to a clean weekend in Singapore without any penalties to be able to extract the most I can there,” he said.