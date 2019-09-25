Tough evening’s work for Williams in Singapore

ROKIT Williams Racing‘s drivers George Russell and Robert Kubica had yet another tough race with the Grove based team losing their 100% finishing record after Russell was taken out of the race early by Romain Grosjean.

Despite both drivers being promoted one place on the grid courtesy of Daniel Ricciardo being disqualified in qualifying due to a technical infringement, neither Williams driver was able to capitalise on this unexpected bonus as both quickly fell to the back of the field.

Russell’s race ended after a collision with Grosjean at turn 8, with the Frenchman turning into the British rookie, damaging the Williams in the incident.

”It was a rubbish race from the start,” said Russell. “I got sandwiched at the first corner with Robert and Daniel (Ricciardo), which was just one of those things. As the race went on our pace seemed good, but then Grosjean went for the overtake on the entry of turn eight.

“At the apex we were side by side, I had the inside momentum and then come to the exit I was well ahead of him. At that point it’s the guy on the outside that needs to concede the corner. Next thing, his front right has hit my rear left and I am in the wall.”

Kubica, who announced on Thursday that he would be leaving Williams at the end of the year, brought his Williams home in sixteenth, one place head of Haas F1 Team’s Kevin Magnussen who finished last.

While the results were nothing to shout about, the Pole was happy to finish one of the physically toughest races on the F1 calendar.

‘‘I think I coped pretty well with all the difficulties that this race brings to the driver, to the car, and to the tyres,” said, Kubica.

“We had a balance issue with the final set of tyres, so the last 20 laps were pretty challenging. The result is not great, which we expected, but as a personal goal and achievement, I think it is quite big looking at how tough this race is.

“I know where I was two or three years ago, and no one would have believed that I would manage to do such a good race.”

Senior race engineer Dave Robson echoed his driver’s disappointment as Williams’s point rough since Germany extends to it’s fourth race as they remain at the bottom of the constructors championship.

”It was a long and difficult race, with three safety car deployments taking us close to the two-hour time limit.” said Robson.

“ George was unfortunate at the very start as he got squeezed and damaged his front wing. He then embarked on a long stint on the Prime compound and was showing good pace in free air before his race ended in the wall following a battle with Grosjean.”