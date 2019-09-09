Vettel ‘Can’t be Happy’ with Monza Result after Early Spin and Stop/Go Penalty for Stroll Contact

While Charles Leclerc was storming to his second consecutive race victory, his Scuderia Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel was enduring a nightmare Italian Grand Prix, with the German finishing down in thirteenth position after an early spin and a stop-go penalty.

Vettel dropped down to fifth behind Nico Hülkenberg on the opening lap but quickly recovered the position down the start and finish straight, but on lap six, the four-time World Champion inexplicably spun at the exit of the first part of the Ascari chicane.

Whilst attempting to re-join, he tagged Racing Point F1 Team racer Lance Stroll into a spin, with the stewards at Monza deeming he had re-joined the track in a dangerous manner. Subsequently he was handed a ten-second stop and go penalty, which relegated him to the back of the field.

“It’s been a good day for Charles, so congratulations and well done to everybody,” said Vettel. “Obviously my day did not go well. On lap 6 I lost the rear, which was my mistake, which is why I am not happy with my day.

“I got a good start, but then I had nowhere to go and so I lost the position, before getting it back again and catching up to the cars ahead of me. Then came the spin on lap 6 and the race was obviously ruined for me. Then I struggled to re-join the track as I was on the grass and I couldn’t see Lance.”

Vettel’s failure to score means he is now behind team-mate Leclerc in the Drivers’ Championship, but despite the young gun doing so well, he still insists he loves what he does but he cannot be happy with the way he drove at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

“I still love what I do, but of course when you don’t do well, knowing what you are capable of, then you can’t be happy,” concluded the German.

Stewards in Italy handed Vettel three penalty points on his Superlicence for the incident, meaning he now has nine points to his name, three away from what would be an automatic one-race ban. He has to wait three more races before any of those points drop off.