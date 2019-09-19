Vettel – “Final result will be hard to predict”

Sebastian Vettel has said that the final result of the Singapore Grand Prix will be hard to predict in what’s expected to be a tough weekend for the Maranello based marque.

Vettel returns to the site of his 2017 startline shunt with Max Verstappen and Kimi Räikkönen, in poor form after a horrendous Monza weekend which saw him outpaced by teammate Charles Leclerc and saw him nearly cause a three-car pile-up after a spin at the Ascari chicane which leaves him three penalty points away from a race ban.

2017 Singapore Grand Prix start – Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

But Vettel enjoys the Marina Bay circuit where he has taken victory four times in 2011,12,13 and 2015.

“After Spa-Francorchamps and Monza, we are going to a very different circuit: Singapore, which is one I really enjoy. It´s a street circuit, bumpy and with no room for errors and it’s one of the few races run under lights.”

However, the Ferrari looks like it will not suit the twisty streets of Marina Bay as the Ferrari has only taken victories or been on the pace on low drag circuits such as Spa and Monza.

Vettel believes the unpredictable nature of this race could give Ferrari a chance of victory if Mercedes and Red Bull hit trouble.

“We have seen before that anything can happen in this race, so the final result is hard to predict.”