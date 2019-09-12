“We need to analyse what we could’ve done better in the pit-stop” – Carlos Sainz Jr.

Carlos Sainz Jr. had a day to forget in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix. The Spaniard looked on course for his ninth points-finish in eleven races before an unattached front-left tyre from his pit stop ruined his chances after twenty-seven laps.

The McLaren F1 Team driver also survived a collision with Alexander Albon on the third lap at the first part of Lesmo, forcing the Thai driver onto the grass and through the gravel.

Sainz ran as high as sixth for the majority of the race until he came into the pits for the switch from the softs to the mediums. Unfortunately, his McLaren crew were not able to get the front-left tyre on properly and was obliged to stop out on circuit and losing what would have been a solid result for the Woking-based team.

“It’s a shame to end the day that way,” Sainz added. “We obviously need to analyse what we could’ve done better in the pit-stop as a whole team, but honestly, this year the pit-stops have been great; our guys have been doing an outstanding job on the pit-wall and in the pit-box, so nothing to be concerned about. Heads up high.

“We’ve lost a potential P6, but we’ve gained a lot more this year with good strategies and good pit-stops. Let’s analyse and come back stronger.”

McLaren’s rivals Renault F1 Team picked up a good haul of points at Monza, meaning that Sainz’ team are now only eighteen points ahead of them in fourth in the Constructors’ Championship with seven races remaining.