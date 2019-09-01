Webster Wins As Title Rivals Come To Blows

Josh Webster has kept his championship hopes alive in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB with a crucial victory during a dramatic second race at Silverstone, while points leader Daniel Harper was twice spun around after contact from title rival Lewis Plato.

Following his commanding win yesterday, Harper drew number four out of the bag for the reverse grid, which placed George Gamble on pole. The Redline Racing driver led the field through the opening lap, while an early change behind saw Harper pass Webster for third.

Harper went on to challenge Plato for second at the Club chicane and as he ran around the outside, Plato drifted wide and contact span the JTR machine round. As Harper recovered in 11th, Plato settled into fourth behind Webster and Dan Vaughan.

Soon after there was a change for the race lead as Webster slid down the inside of Gamble into Copse on lap three. The Team Parker Racing ace went on to control the remainder of the race, taking a first win since Donington Park in April by almost two seconds from Gamble.

The story of the race was taking place behind though as Harper mounted his recovery drive. A stunning sequence of overtakes moved the Northern Irishman from 11th to 5th in less than four laps, putting him right back onto the tail of Plato.

Harper stormed past a Village on lap six and began to pressure Vaughan ahead, running in-between the Motorbase Performance team-mates for a few laps. After a number of attempted moves, an effort through The Loop resulted in a tag from Plato behind spinning him again.

While Harper found himself back in 10th this time, Plato slipped to seventh. As they both started regaining positions, Vaughan was left with a new challenger in Seb Perez. The Amigos backed racer attempted a move around the outside at Brooklands on lap 13, but was nudged wide on the exit.

After bouncing over the grass, an unfortunate spin through Luffield left him stranded in the track, with Harper narrowly avoiding him, before an attempt at recovering himself led to retirement in the gravel. Following that moment, it was Plato back up to fourth behind his team-mate for the closing laps.

There were no sign of team orders in the Motorbase camp, as Vaughan held his ground in third to come home for a second podium of the campaign. Plato meanwhile elected to slow down on the final lap to hand fourth place to Harper, completing their action-packed encounter.

Tom Roche and Jamie Orton were in the thick of the battles throughout as they came home 6th and 7th respectively, while a great display from Jack McCarthy saw him fighting with the Pro class contenders on his way to a third Pro Am win of the campaign.

Sam Brabham followed up his first class win yesterday with second, while Adam Hatfield joined them on the Pro Am podium for his second piece of silverware in two outings this year. Those two rounded out the overall top ten ahead of Esmee Hawkey and Am class winner Justin Sherwood.

An action-packed race in the Am’s had seen the top five contenders running nose-to-tail in the early stages. Dan Kirby briefly led the way, but his challenge was soon halted by contact from John Ferguson that ultimately led to the latter’s retirement.

Adam Knight and Peter Kyle-Henney ended up joining Sherwood on the podium, with Kirby ending up fourth at the finish ahead of Fraser Robertson. Another driver failing to reach the finish was Karl Leonard, who had led the Pro Am class early on before suffering a race-ending issue.

