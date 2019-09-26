“We’re hungry to get to Sochi and begin fighting out on track” – Toto Wolff

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport has a 100% win record at the Russian Grand Prix, having won in Sochi every year since it joined Formula one in 2014.

But, the Mercedes brand’s 100% win record in the country goes much further back: Benz cars won the only other two Russian Grands Prix that were held in 1913 and 1914.

Therefore, the German marques legacy is in the hands of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas this weekend.

Sochi, Russia is a different world compared to Singapore – the distance from pole position to the first braking zone at Sochi Autodrom is the longest on the calendar, with roughly 890 meters until drivers hit the brakes.

With tarmac that is incredibly smooth, tyres that can last till the end, and the highest losses at the pit stop – Sochi is the longest race distance of any Grand Prix calendar.

“Singapore was a tough weekend for us. We had opportunities to win the race, both with a stronger qualifying on Saturday and our decision-making on Sunday – but we failed to do so, for a number of different reasons. But it was also a valuable reminder of the sceptical and humble mindset that has been so important for our success in the past seasons,” said Wolff.

“Straight after the race, we started to analyse what went wrong in Singapore and we will use those lessons to learn and improve. These difficult days are the ones that make us stronger: this team has shown time and again that it can turn weaknesses into strengths. And we will do so again, here.”

“However, that shouldn’t take anything away from the strength of our opposition, either. The last seven races have show us that we are in the midst of a fierce battle – and we need to be at our best in every area to claim the top step of the podium,” he continued.

“Sochi has been a strong circuit for us in recent years but those trends don’t mean anything once we are on the ground. We expect the weekend ahead to be another challenging one for us – and the entire team is ready to tackle that challenge head on .

“The circuit features a range of corner speeds, an unusually smooth asphalt and long straights, particularly on the run down to Turn 2. We’re hungry to get to Sochi and begin fighting out on track ,” said Wolff.

Valtteri Bottas will be hoping for a repeat of his first Formula One victory at the 2017 Russian Grand Prix, and with fond memories for everyone at the Russian Grand Prix, Mercedes titles may be still in good hands with Hamilton and Bottas.