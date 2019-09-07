Zane Maloney makes BRDC history

Zane Maloney has made history as he becomes the first Caribbean driver to join the British Racing Drivers Club (BRDC) Rising Stars programme.

The Barbadian racer has seen huge success in his rookie British F4 campaign with seven victories and a title lead of 37-points to his nearest rivals.

The Carlin driver joins an illustrious list of individuals chosen by the BRDC to join the programme including 2017 British F4 champion Jamie Caroline, current F4 rival Louis Foster and F1 stars Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo.

“I’m honoured to be the first driver from the Caribbean to be welcomed into the BRDC’s prestigious Rising Stars scheme.” Maloney said. “Representing both the Club and Barbados in British F4 means a great deal to me.

“The local racing community has been incredibly supportive this season, as have all of my amazing fans back at home. I hope to make everyone proud as I continue my journey in motorsport.”

The Rising Stars programme is regarded by many as an early indicator for who to watch out for as drivers climb the motorsport ranks.

“The BRDC is delighted to welcome Zane to the Rising Star scheme.” BRDC Operations Executive Luke Evans commented. “Our Scouts have been very impressed with his performances in the F4 British Championship.

“We are confident that he has the potential to enjoy great success as he climbs up the ladder in International motor racing and it is hoped that his involvement with the BRDC will assist his development.“

Maloney will wear the blue Rising Star roundel for the first time next weekend, 14/15 September, at Knockhill when the British F4 championship resumes.