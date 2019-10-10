OtherBritish Superbike

2020 BSB return for Supersport champion Kennedy

by Ryan Lilly
written by Ryan Lilly
Photo credit: Santander Salt TAG Racing

2019 Dickies British Supersport Champion Jack Kennedy will return to the Bennetts British Superbike Championship for the 2020 season as the Irishman is set to join Dan Linfoot at Santander Salt TAG Racing.

Linfoot will remain with the Swadlincote based team for a second season together in a bid to build on his 2019 season which has seen the 31-year-old stand on the podium at Brands Hatch earlier in the year.

After wrapping up the Supersport title at Donington Park, two-time Supersport Champion Jack Kennedy will make the step up once again to British Superbikes.

Kennedy was last in the Superbike class in 2015 and 2016 for Team WD-40 Kawasaki but is excited for the challenge ahead with the 2020 Yamaha R1.

I feel like I have unfinished business in the Superbike class and with this opportunity, I can prove myself again on a big bike.” said Kennedy.

“It really fits into place, the team speaks for itself for what they have done in the past, they have been around a long time also, which is good and I really feel I can put myself up the sharp end on a competitive bike that the team turn out.”

Dan Linfoot added: “I’m really happy to get a deal done with Rob, Tracy and Gary for next season. Looking back we have experienced some technical issues this year and with a view of them coming right it only makes sense to start 2020 with those issues out of the way and having a proper go at the Championship onboard the new R1.”

The 2019 season comes to an end in two weeks time at Brands Hatch before we kick off the 2020 British Superbike Championship at Silverstone in April.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Ryan Lilly

19 Year old passionate for all things Motorsport. Love motorcycle racing and aim for a future based in the paddock. Work at British Superbikes

Related articles

Lee Jackson completes Superbike return with FS-3 Kawasaki

Jack Kennedy wraps up British Supersport title at Donington Park

Taylor Mackenzie returns to BSB action with TYCO BMW

Integro Yamaha wraps up third consecutive British Supersport title

Alessio ‘Uccio’ Salucci: “the road to success isn’t easy”

Danny Buchan claims his second British Superbike win at Cadwell Park

Josh Brookes storms to record breaking Pole Position at Cadwell Park

Mixed emotions for McAMS Yamaha at Thruxton

Van Der Mark tops day one but suffers a dramatic crash

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More