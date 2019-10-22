NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

2020 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series schedule released

by Justin Nguyen
written by Justin Nguyen
Credit: Stephane Azemard

The 2020 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series schedule has been revealed, featuring thirteen rounds across seven nations.

“Next year’s schedule is a testament to the strength and popularity of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series,” NASCAR Chief International Officer Gene Stefanyshyn said. “The series will bring exciting, side-by-side NASCAR racing to fans in seven countries across Europe. Our proximity to several big cities – including the new American Festival in Rome – will continue to make it easy for families to see our style of racing up close.”

The major change to the schedule is the addition of Autodromo Piero Taruffi in Vallelunga near Rome, Italy. Used by various racing series, the track replaces the Autodromo di Franciacorta in Castrezzato.

“We are really happy and honoured that Vallelunga is entering the NASCAR world with the first edition of a new event,” track president Carlo Alessi commented. “We want it to be a true festival celebrating North American culture and US motorsports, full of passion, music and unique colors. We are sure fans from Rome and all around Italy will answer with great enthusiasm and we will be ready to welcome them.”

Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia will continue to serve as the season opener, doing so on 25–26 April. Brands Hatch in the U.K., Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic, and Raceway Venray in the Netherlands comprise the remaining regular season schedule. The Elite 1 and 2 Divisions, renamed EuroNASCAR Pro and EuroNASCAR 2 for 2020, will perform a 100- and 70-lap doubleheader at Venray.

After taking August off, the playoffs will begin at Vallelunga, this time featuring the use of double points. Circuit Zolder is the second round of the playoffs, with the season finale at the Hockenheimring for the first time after swapping places with Zolder.

The EuroNASCAR Club Challenge, which will enter its fourth year in 2020, will be contested at Valencia, Most, Zolder, and Hockenheim.

2020 Whelen Euro Series schedule

RoundTrackCountryDate
1–2Circuit Ricardo TornoSpain25–26 April
3–4Brands HatchUnited Kingdom6–7 June
5–6Autodrom MostCzech Republic20–21 June
7Raceway VenrayThe Netherlands11–12 July
8–9Autodromo Piero TaruffiItaly12–13 September
10–1Circuit ZolderBelgium3–4 October
12–13HockenheimringGermany17–18 October
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Justin Nguyen

American and lifelong motorsports fan who covers NASCAR and the Stadium Super Trucks. Follow him on Twitter at @ZappaOMatic

Related articles

Jaguar pleased with performance in Formula E preseason testing

Virgin Racing on top for second successive day in testing

Bird fastest on day one of Formula E pre-season testing at Valencia

Nissan hopes for progress ahead of Formula E preseason testing

PREVIEW: British F4 – Brands Hatch GP

Formula E Season Six Calendar Revealed: Marrakesh replaces Hong Kong in fourteen...

Zolder confirmed for 2020 DTM Season

Who will be King of the hill at Knockhill – Bennetts British...

New ground for Nathan Heathcote as the Supercup hits Donington Park

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More