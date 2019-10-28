Ammermüller takes victory and title as Ellinas secures maiden Supercup podium

Reigning champion Michael Ammermüller secured his third Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup title in the perfect was as he took victory in the first race of the Mexico double-header ahead of Ayhancan Güven and 2018 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup champion Tio Ellinas.

Driving a perfect race the German took a lights-to-flag victory to take his championship lead to twenty-two points, putting it out of reach of his nearest rival Larry ten Voorde, and securing his third championship in a row.

“This is my third title in a row and that makes me incredibly proud. The fight for the championship was wide open over the entire season, so I didn’t expect to become champion before the end of the season. My start today wasn’t great but I know the circuit well and I managed to pressure Ayhancan Güven into making a mistake,” said Ammermüller.

Turkish Rookie Ayhancan Güven thought he had got the better of Ammermüller after taking the lead, but the German snatched the position back before the end of the first last, before pulling away from the field in dominant fashion, winning the race by 4.9 seconds for his third victory of the year.

While Güven missed out on the overall victory, he took the rookie title with his second place finish, topping a year that saw him take his second Porsche Carrera Cup France title.

“The rookie title means a great deal to me because in the past it’s only been won by really successful drivers,” said Güven, “I’m happy with my race. This is my first time in Mexico and Michael Ammermüller had a wealth of experience to call on.”

Tio Ellinas had a race-long battle with Larry ten Voorde and Porsche Junior Julien Andlauer, managing to get the better of the two title rivals to secure his first podium finish in the Supercup.

“This is a great result for me. I stayed really focussed and was rewarded with a podium spot,” said Ellinas.

With Ellinas taking the last podium spot Andlauer set about damage control as he aims for second place in the championship, beating his rival ten Voorde by overtaking him on the fourteenth lap.

“What a crazy race. I didn’t get a clean start, but I gradually worked my way up the order. I think I could have done better than fourth place,” said Andlauer as he reflected on his fourth place finish.

Veteran Jaap van Lagen took sixth place followed by the two rookies Marius Nakken and Joey Mawson.

Porsche Junior Jaxon Evans was running in eighth place through the race until a drive-through penalty took him out of contention, dropping him down to fourteenth place.

“My start was good, but I veered slightly off the track and touched another car. Unfortunately the penalty cost me a better result. I take up Sunday’s race from sixth and I’d like to conclude the season with the best possible result,” explained Evans.

In the Pro-Am class there was an upset as Philipp Sager became the first person other than Roar Lindland to claim victory and take the title battle down to the last race. Stephen Grove claimed second place in class while Lindland took third.

After missing the initial practice session due to illness, Tatiana Calderón’s Porsche debut nightmare continued as her race ended early with collision.