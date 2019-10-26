Formula 1

Charles Leclerc Leads a Ferrari 1-2 in Third Free Practice at the Mexican Grand Prix

by Sudha Sundararaj
written by Sudha Sundararaj
Credit: Ferrari Media

Charles Leclerc finished on top of the time charts at the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit in Mexico City in the third free practice session.

Sebastian Vettel completed a Ferrari 1-2 as he was just 0.027 seconds behind Leclerc. Valtteri Bottas was in third position with a 0.114 seconds gap from the fastest Ferrari.

The sixty-minute long final free practice session started on a wet track that dried up for the final fifteen minutes of the session. The air temperature was 17 degrees C and the track temperature was 21 degrees C.

The Pirelli tyre choice at this race is the white-striped hard compound tyres (C2), yellow-striped medium compound tyres (C3), and red-striped soft compound tyres (C4).

The drivers came out on the intermediate tyres at the start of the session with big damp patches and standing water in some parts of the track.

The two Renault drivers, Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg, sat out the session as both their cars had a hydraulic issue caused by the pollution of the cooling system. Pierre Gasly also missed the early part of the session as the French driver was unwell.

Bottas set the initial pace as he went to the top of the time charts ahead of team-mate Hamilton. Drivers were going off the track with the slippery conditions that prevailed, but the track was drying up fast.

With fifteen minutes to go, Kimi Räikkönen was the first driver on the slick tyres as he went out on the soft compound tyres and went fastest.

Carlos Sainz with an impressive lap time of 1m16.638s went to the top of the time charts. Except the Mercedes drivers on the medium compound tyres, all the other drivers were on the soft compound tyres now.

When Bottas put on the soft compound tyres he went to the top of the time charts with Hamilton 0.122 seconds behind. In the dying minutes of the session, Leclerc set the fastest time just ahead of Vettel.

Mercedes was surprisingly close to the Ferrari pace. Sainz was impressive as he finished ahead of the Red Bull drivers in fifth position.

The qualification session is expected to be dry and an intriguing battle is on the cards between the top three teams.

2019 Mexican Grand Prix Free Practice 3 Results:

PosNoDriverCarTimeGapLaps
116Charles LeclercFerrari01:16.14514
25Sebastian VettelFerrari01:16.172+0.027s11
377Valtteri BottasMercedes01:16.259+0.114s18
444Lewis HamiltonMercedes01:16.381+0.236s16
555Carlos SainzMcLaren Renault01:16.638+0.493s14
633Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing Honda01:16.903+0.758s12
710Pierre GaslyScuderia Toro Rosso Honda01:17.090+0.945s10
823Alexander AlbonRed Bull Racing Honda01:17.094+0.949s19
94Lando NorrisMcLaren Renault01:17.146+1.001s11
1011Sergio PerezRacing Point BWT Mercedes01:17.207+1.062s10
1126Daniil KvyatScuderia Toro Rosso Honda01:17.529+1.384s14
127Kimi RikknenAlfa Romeo Racing Ferrari01:17.740+1.595s19
1318Lance StrollRacing Point BWT Mercedes01:17.866+1.721s8
1499Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo Racing Ferrari01:17.881+1.736s8
1520Kevin MagnussenHaas Ferrari01:18.132+1.987s12
168Romain GrosjeanHaas Ferrari01:18.527+2.382s14
1763George RussellWilliams Mercedes01:20.965+4.820s13
1888Robert KubicaWilliams Mercedes01:22.002+5.857s13
1927Nico HulkenbergRenault1
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail

Avid Formula 1 and Motorsport fan for a very long time. Love researching and writing about F1. An Engineer by profession. All-round sports nut

Related articles

A mixed Friday for the Renault drivers in Mexico

Williams Struggles continue as they finish bottom in Mexico Practice sessions

A “positive day” for Toro Rosso makes them contenders for Q3 and...

Mixed emotions for Alfa Racing after Friday practice in Mexico

Mixed opening day for Red Bull as Verstappen shows pace and Albon...

Racing Point in “Good Shape” after mixed sessions on Friday Practice in...

Mercedes hoping to put poor opening day behind them in Mexico

Ferrari on form in Mexico as Vettel becomes gardener of Turn 1

More to come from McLaren drivers after promising opening day in Mexico

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More