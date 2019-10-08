Elfyn Evans on Wales Rally GB: “That’s Just The Way It Goes Sometimes”

M-Sport Ford’s Elfyn Evans admitted “there’s no room for what ifs” after his fifth-place finish on Wales Rally GB last weekend.

Evans looked likely to be on for a strong result in Wales before he hit a bank and damaged his car’s suspension on Friday morning, although he did go on to set multiple stage winning times throughout the rest of the weekend as he gradually moved back up the leaderboard.

The home hero acknowledged that although he clearly had the pace to compete at the top, he and the team need to move on and continue this stage winning pace into the final two rounds of the season in Spain and Australia.

He said after the end of the final stage in Wales: “It’s been a pretty good weekend for us. Obviously it would have been nice to have finished a bit higher up the leader board, but that’s just the way it goes sometimes and there’s no room for ‘what ifs’ at this level – not with the competition as close as it is at the moment.”

“Our pace has been really good all weekend and the support was absolutely incredible. There really is nothing quite like rallying on home soil, and when you’re posting fastest times in front of all those Welsh flags, it’s a pretty good feeling and definitely gives us some confidence ahead of the next events.”

Evans is now sixth in the FIA World Rally Championship Drivers Standings after the Welsh event, eight points behind Kris Meeke and 12 behind Andreas Mikkelsen in as the battle for fourth continues.

The penultimate round of the FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Spain, takes place between October 24-27.