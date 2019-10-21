Evans Has “Unfinished Business” Ahead of Rally Spain

Elfyn Evans says he “sees no reason why not” to fighting for a strong result on Rally Spain later this week.

Evans heads to the penultimate round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship on the back of his home event where he took several stage wins on his return to the series and the Welshman wants to show he can continue his speed on the only mixed surface event of the season.

Speaking ahead of the rally which gets underway on Friday, Evans said: “It was great to be back in Wales, and to see that our pace was strong enough to challenge for the top results. We want to see that pace continue in Spain and I see no reason why we can’t do that. I feel as though we have some unfinished business this year, and I’m keen to deliver some strong results over these final events.”

“We completed an asphalt test earlier this week and the feeling is good, so I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel and seeing what we can do. As the only mixed-surface event on the calendar there’s nothing else quite like this rally. The gravel stages can be quite technical in places, and the asphalt roads are as close as we get to rallying on a race track in full Tarmac trim.”

The M-Sport Ford driver ended Wales Rally GB in fifth after recovering from hitting a bank and damaging the Fiesta WRC’s suspension on the opening morning of the event as he entered his first WRC event since Rally Italia Sardegna following a back injury sustained on Rally Estonia during the championships summer break.

Rally Spain begins on Friday and continues throughout this weekend.