Greensmith Says “The Speed is There” After Tough Wales Rally GB

Gus Greensmith says “it looked as though he could have pushed for the win” before being forced to retire on the Friday evening of Wales Rally GB.

Greensmith had been battling with Kalle Rovanperä and Jan Kopecký at the top of the WRC2 PRO standings, before the young British driver was forced to retire from the day’s action with an electrical issue on Friday evening.

The following day was also tough for Geensmith; after restarting the following morning, he then went off the road on stage 11 and again retired before eventually recovering under Super Rally rules to a third-place finish on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking after the end of the event, Greensmith said: “In terms of pace it’s been a pretty good weekend and we were right in the fight from the word go. It looked as though we could have really pushed for the win, but unfortunately we had an electrical sensor issue which cost too much time to recover and then ran wide the following day.”

“After that, it was just about trying to keep the speed up and try some new things on the car. The speed is there, I just wish we had a better result.”

Wales Rally GB was only the second event for Greensmith in the new MK8 Ford Fiesta R5 after he had earlier driven the WRC Fiesta for three events in Portugal, Finland and Germany.

The next round in the WRC2 PRO class for the British driver is Rally Spain, which takes place next weekend.