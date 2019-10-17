FIA World Rally ChampionshipWRC2

Greensmith Says “The Speed is There” After Tough Wales Rally GB

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: M-Sport

Gus Greensmith says “it looked as though he could have pushed for the win” before being forced to retire on the Friday evening of Wales Rally GB.

Greensmith had been battling with Kalle Rovanperä and Jan Kopecký at the top of the WRC2 PRO standings, before the young British driver was forced to retire from the day’s action with an electrical issue on Friday evening.

The following day was also tough for Geensmith; after restarting the following morning, he then went off the road on stage 11 and again retired before eventually recovering under Super Rally rules to a third-place finish on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking after the end of the event, Greensmith said: “In terms of pace it’s been a pretty good weekend and we were right in the fight from the word go. It looked as though we could have really pushed for the win, but unfortunately we had an electrical sensor issue which cost too much time to recover and then ran wide the following day.”

“After that, it was just about trying to keep the speed up and try some new things on the car. The speed is there, I just wish we had a better result.”

Wales Rally GB was only the second event for Greensmith in the new MK8 Ford Fiesta R5 after he had earlier driven the WRC Fiesta for three events in Portugal, Finland and Germany.

The next round in the WRC2 PRO class for the British driver is Rally Spain, which takes place next weekend.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

Related articles

Tidemand “Broke the Code to Driving a WRC Car” by end of...

Kris Meeke on Wales Rally GB: “Fourth is a Bit Disappointing but...

Tänak on WRC Title Lead: “Nothing is Decided Yet”

Eddie Lewis on His Maiden WRC Event: “It’s an Amazing Feeling to...

Ogier Vows to “Keep Fighting Tooth and Nail” in WRC Title Fight

Elfyn Evans on Wales Rally GB: “That’s Just The Way It Goes...

2019 Wales Rally GB: Tänak Secures Maiden GB Win to Extend Championship...

2019 Wales Rally GB: Tänak Extends Lead as Neuville Grabs Second

2019 Wales Rally GB: Tänak Takes Lead on Final Friday Stage

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More