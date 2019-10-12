Haas ‘Should have Listened a little bit more to the drivers’ during 2019 Problems – Steiner

Guenther Steiner says his Haas F1 Team should have listened to both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen earlier in the season as they looked to solve the problems that have affected their 2019 campaign.

Tyres have been the primary issue with the VF-19 this season, with both drivers often heard bemoaning their performances during the races, with the results so far seeing the team sitting ninth out of ten in the Constructors’ Championship.

Only recently, when Grosjean reverted back to the Melbourne-specification set-up as opposed to the updated spec the team had been using since the Spanish Grand Prix did they realise it was a problem with their aerodynamic package that had been causing the issues, and since then, they’ve brought in a ‘hybrid’ package to try and salvage something from their season.

Steiner admits things would be done differently if the same scenario was to play out again, with more interaction with the drivers as opposed to looking at the data that ultimately proved to be insufficient.

“I don’t want to go into the specifics of technical stuff, but we should have listened a little bit more to the drivers when they gave their opinion about what the car is doing and whatnot,” Steiner is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “And sometimes listen more to drivers than look at numbers.

“That’s what we have to learn out of this. And now I think we need to get what drivers say correlated with what the numbers say and get an understanding so we can move forward. As I said, we would have done a lot different from Barcelona onwards.”