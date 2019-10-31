Kimi Räikkönen teams up with West Coast Choppers to launch clothing range

Following in the footsteps of other Formula 1 drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo, Kimi Räikkönen has teamed up with the iconic West Coast Choppers in America to launch his own clothing range.

During a press conference in Austin on Tuesday, Räikkönen and Jesse James of West Coast Choppers revealed the new range which will be called KIMI by West Coast Choppers.

“The West Coast Chopper brand is based in Holland since early 2000s,” said James. “I’ve been a big Formula 1 fan, and Rupert and Johan, who manage the brand in Europe, always wanted to get our foot in the door. I feel like a lot of the same fans who like West Coast Chopper stuff are into Formula 1

“We were talking about the idea (and I’m friends with pretty much the whole crew of the Mercedes team) and I asked them if they had a contact for Kimi because I [needed] someone to represent the brand and create a sub-brand under his name. I thought that would be a pretty good idea so that’s how we got hooked up.

“We just started talking and then our graphic designer – who’s Canadian – started putting together designs and ideas and the more we looked at it, the more I looked at Kimi’s attitude and perspective, is really the same as mine. We’re people persons!”

Räikkönen added, “I’m very happy that this happened. Over the years there’s been a lot of different things that I’ve been asked if I want to do this or that, but I only try to do them when I feel it’s right, and when it fits me and this was absolutely one of those. Yeah, it was quite easy to say: okay, let’s do it and see what happens.

“I’ve seen, obviously, Jesse on TV for many years, and I think it’s a great opportunity. I’m excited about it and hopefully, the people who buy it are excited also.”

The collection carries t-shirts, headwear, jackets and sweatshirts for men, women and kids, and will soon be adding new products including accessories, shorts and other products.

“I’ve seen a lot of different designs, and then it was up to me to choose something that I like and then it was all together. So it’s not just me, but yeah, there were a lot of different designs to start with and then narrow it down to where we ended up,” added the Finn.

“It’s for everybody’s kids not just mine (laughter) but obviously my daughter is going to use it and my son too. Even I am going to use it because I chose it,”

The collection can be seen at www.kimibywestcoastchoppers.com offering the products to the public, with shipping worldwide on competitive rates.