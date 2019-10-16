FIA World Rally Championship

Kris Meeke on Wales Rally GB: “Fourth is a Bit Disappointing but I’m Happy”

written by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/RedBull Content Pool

Kris Meeke admitted that he “wasn’t far off” as he ended Wales Rally GB off the podium last weekend.

Meeke had been leading the British round of the WRC throughout most of Friday but would eventually be leapfrogged by Toyota teammate Ott Tänak late on that evening before Thierry Neuville and Sebastien Ogier also got the better of him throughout the remainder of the rally.

Speaking after the end of the Power Stage in Wales, Meeke said: “After leading the rally for most of Friday, to finish fourth is a little bit disappointing, but to be honest, I’m happy. It was a weekend full of challenging conditions. We weren’t so far off, we just lacked a bit of pace on Saturday, but it’s still very strong points for the team.”

“I’m delighted to see Ott take the victory and we close the gap in the manufacturers’ championship, so it’s been a strong weekend for us. We have two rallies to go, I hope we can be strong in Spain and fingers crossed we can have a good end to the year.”

Meeke is also in a battle of his own in the FIA World Rally Championship Drivers Standings as he continues to fight with Andreas Mikkelsen and Elfyn Evans in the race for fourth in the championship – after Wales, Meeke sits fifth, four points behind Hyundai driver Mikkelsen.

The penultimate round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Spain, takes place between October 25-27.

Steven Batey

