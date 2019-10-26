Larry ten Voorde sets early pace on final Porsche Supercup weekend

Larry ten Voorde put his stamp of authority on the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in the practice session at the Mexican Grand Prix as he hopes to close the gap on championship leader Michael Ammermüller, who finished the session in second place ahead of Ayhancan Güven.

While the three championship challengers led the way in the session, Porsche Junior Julien Andlauer was forced to sit the session out due to an oil pressure issue plaguing him from the start. After 15 minutes of trying to repair the car in the pitlane the Frenchman was forced to accept that it wouldn’t be a quick fix and be forced to sit out the rest of the session.

Andlauer wasn’t the only one to not set a time, Formula 2 racer Tatiana Calderón was set to make her Porsche debut, but due to food poisoning was not allowed to take part in the session. The Columbian was forced to sit on the sidelines and watch the session from the pitlane.

Ammermüller sets early pace

Michael Ammermüller set the pace during the early stages of the session and remained in the battle throughout the 45-minute session, but could hold on towards the end as Porsche Junior Jaxon Evans first took the top spot before ten Voorde set a lap time of 1:43.741 to seal the fastest time of the session in the closing minutes.

Ammermüller would be forced to settle for second fastest ahead of Güven and two-time race winner Dylan Pereira and 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Tio Ellinas.

Roar Lindland took the honours for the fastest driver in the Pro-Am class ahead of his championship rivals Philipp Sager and Stephen Grove.