Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Larry ten Voorde sets early pace on final Porsche Supercup weekend

by Vince Pettit
Credit: hoch Zwei

Larry ten Voorde put his stamp of authority on the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in the practice session at the Mexican Grand Prix as he hopes to close the gap on championship leader Michael Ammermüller, who finished the session in second place ahead of Ayhancan Güven.

While the three championship challengers led the way in the session, Porsche Junior Julien Andlauer was forced to sit the session out due to an oil pressure issue plaguing him from the start. After 15 minutes of trying to repair the car in the pitlane the Frenchman was forced to accept that it wouldn’t be a quick fix and be forced to sit out the rest of the session.

Andlauer wasn’t the only one to not set a time, Formula 2 racer Tatiana Calderón was set to make her Porsche debut, but due to food poisoning was not allowed to take part in the session. The Columbian was forced to sit on the sidelines and watch the session from the pitlane.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjra2n20iao

Ammermüller sets early pace

Michael Ammermüller set the pace during the early stages of the session and remained in the battle throughout the 45-minute session, but could hold on towards the end as Porsche Junior Jaxon Evans first took the top spot before ten Voorde set a lap time of 1:43.741 to seal the fastest time of the session in the closing minutes.

Ammermüller would be forced to settle for second fastest ahead of Güven and two-time race winner Dylan Pereira and 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Tio Ellinas.

Roar Lindland took the honours for the fastest driver in the Pro-Am class ahead of his championship rivals Philipp Sager and Stephen Grove.

PosNoDriverTeamTimeGapLaps
115Larry ten VoordeMRS GT-Racing1:43.74118
21Michael AmmermüllerBWT Lechner Racing1:43.827+ 0.08620
322Ayhancan Güven (Rookie)martinet by ALMERAS1:44.051+ 0.31020
43Dylan PereiraMomo Megatron Lechner Racing1:44.211+ 0.47018
54Tio EllinasMomo Megatron Lechner Racing1:44.351+ 0.61021
610Mikkel O. PedersenDinamic Motorsport1:44.361+ 0.62020
77Jaxon EvansFACH AUTO TECH1:44.521+ 0.78020
88Al Faisal Al ZubairLechner Racing Middle East1:44.594+ 0.85321
95Florian LatorreFACH AUTO TECH1:44.611+ 0.87019
1011Gianmarco QuaresminiDinamic Motorsport1:44.710+ 0.96918
1123Jaap van Lagenmartinet by ALMERAS1:44.770+ 1.02919
1227Joey Mawson (Rookie)Team Australia1:44.816+ 1.07520
136Kantadhee Kusiri (Rookie)FACH AUTO TECH1:44.833+ 1.09221
1426Marius Nakken (Rookie)Team Project 1 - FACH1:45.004+ 1.26320
159Saul HackLechner Racing Middle East1:45.251+ 1.51021
1617Dorian Mansilla (Rookie)MRS Cup-Racing1:45.289+ 1.54819
1720Roar Lindland (Pro-Am)pierre martinet by ALMERAS1:45.351+ 1.61020
1819Ricardo SanchezMRS Cup-Racing1:45.866+ 2.12520
1912Philipp Sager (Pro-Am)Dinamic Motorsport1:45.893+ 2.15220
2014Pacho ArielMRS GT-Racing1:46.689+ 2.94820
2118Michael VerhagenMRS Cup-Racing1:46.693+ 2.95221
2228Stephen Grove (Pro-Am)Team Australia1:47.254+ 3.51319
2321Clement Mateu (Pro-Am)pierre martinet by ALMERAS1:47.732+ 3.99120
2429Marc Cini (Pro-Am)Team Australia1:51.524+ 7.78319
Vince Pettit

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motorsport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.

