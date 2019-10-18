Latvala “Very Motivated” Ahead of Rally Spain

Jari-Matti Latvala is aiming to help Toyota defend its Manufacturer’s crown on next week’s Rally Spain.

Latvala heads to the penultimate round of the season after a relatively tough season so far which included a retirement last time out on Wales Rally GB after rolling his Yaris WRC.

The Finnish driver has however taken a trio of podium finishes in Spain in the past and he wants to end the season with a pair of strong results beginning next week.

Talking ahead of the Spanish event, Latvala said: “I had a test on asphalt in Spain last week and I had a really nice feeling in the car. I’m very motivated and looking forward to being back in the car, fighting for the best possible result as we try to win the manufacturers’ championship again.”

“The combination of gravel and asphalt in Spain is something I’ve always really liked. The gravel stages are quite smooth but very slippery, while the asphalt roads are best that we have in the championship: really smooth and fast.”

Toyota driver Latvala currently sits seventh in the Drivers Standings and is one of seven drivers who could all yet finish fourth in the points table depending on results. He sits just a point behind both Esapekka Lappi and Teemu Suninen.

Rally Spain begins next Friday and is the only mixed surface event on the calendar.