Mario Isola – “Austin has always been renowned for putting on a great show”

The Circuit of the Americas, which joined the F1 Calendar in 2012 boasts of very different characteristics to the previous round, with a reputation of exciting and unpredictable races.

As the Formula one calendar moves from Mexico to Austin, Texas – the same tyre nomination has been picked as Mexico: C2 as the White hard, C3 as the Yellow medium and C4 as the red soft.

An ultra soft-soft one-stopper was the winning strategy last year, courtesy of Kimi Räikkönen for Ferrari.

The hardest tyre nominated for the United States Grand Prix is a step harder than it was in 2018, these should help to ensure a more evenly spaced performance gap between the three compounds.

With a variety of corners, an uphill hairpin on turn one show off the anti-clockwise COTA.

Drivers will have a chance to sample the 2020 tyres on Friday in Austin, to next year’s specification that was defined following a number of dedicated tests, with the final one held in Barcelona earlier this month involving the top three teams.

Each driver will get two sets of the 2020 soft compound tyres, for use during Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2 only.

Credit: Pirelli Media

Mario Isola, Head of F1 and Car Racing said: “Austin has always been renowned for putting on a great show, both on and off the track.”

“This year, it is particularly significant, as it is where the teams will get to sample next year’s tyres for the first time, during free practice on Friday.”

He continued: “This of course is just an initial taste of the 2020 C4 soft compound, before teams get to test the full homologated range of next year’s tyres at two-day test in December following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as usual.”

“Austin contains a bit of everything in terms of different tyres of corner, with quite representative asphalt as well, so it should be a good place to try out these tyres for the first time,” said Mario Isola.

Both Mercedes and Ferrari teammates have made slightly different choices from each other for the United States Grand Prix.

With Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel opting for an identical selection, but their teammates vary.