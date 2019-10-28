Masterful Ammermüller doubles up in Mexico

The newly crowned 2019 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup champion Michael Ammermüller signed off the season in the perfect way as he secured his second victory of the weekend in Mexico, beating Ayhancan Güven and Porsche Junior Jaxon Evans to the chequered flag.

After a near-perfect performance on Saturday, Ammermüller once again started the race from pole position and again Güven made a lightning start to take the lead into the first corner.

The young Turkish driver managed to hold on at the front until the fourth lap when the triple-champion reeled him in, passed him and set about building a gap at the front of the pack, securing his fourth victory of the year.

“That was an incredible weekend with two pole positions, two wins and, of course, the title. I lost the start against Güven, but I was ultimately faster than him and managed to push through,” said Ammermüller.

Credit: Porsche / hoch Zwei

Despite trying to put up a fight Güven acknowledged the performance of the German, “Michael Ammermüller was simply faster than me. Second place overall in my debut season is a super result,” said the 2019 Rookie champion Güven.

Behind the two front-runners the battle was heating up for the final podium spot, Mikkel Pedersen looking like he had things wrapper up early in the race before the two Porsche Juniors Julien Andlauer and Jaxon Evans closed in, with Dylan Pereira waiting in the wings to pounce.

On lap twelve things changed as Andlauer went to make a move on Pedersen, as the Dane defended the two cars touched, allowing Evans and Pereira the opportunity to pass for third and fourth places.

“My start wasn’t perfect, but I managed to work my way up the field. It feels great to finish the season on the podium. It was an intensive year and I learned a lot,” said Evans.

Credit: Porsche / hoch Zwei

Andlauer was left to settle for fifth place ahead of Pedersen as the chequered flag came out,.“When I tried to overtake, my car and Mikkel Pedersen’s touched, unfortunately, and that was the decisive moment,” explained Andlauer after the race .

Marius Nakken finished in seventh place ahead of Florian Latorre, Larry ten Voorde and Joey Mawson rounding out the top ten.

In the Pro-Am class Philipp Sager took a second victory ahead of Stephen Grove and Roar Lindland. While Lindland missed out on a win in Mexico, he did enough to secure his second Pro-Am title.

Formula 2 driver Tatiana Calderón had a weekend to forget, after initially missing the practice due to illness she failed to finish the first race and during the second race was forced to pit after a collision, ending the day in twenty-fourth place.

Top 10 – Mexico City, Race 10 of 10

1. Michael Ammermüller (D/BWT Lechner Racing)

2. Ayhancan Güven (TR/martinet by ALMÉRAS)

3. Jaxon Evans (NZ/Fach Auto Tech)

4. Dylan Pereira (L/Momo Megatron Lechner Racing)

5. Julien Andlauer (F/BWT Lechner Racing)

6. Mikkel Pedersen (DK/Dinamic Motorsport)

7. Marius Nakken (N/Team Project 1 – Fach)

8. Florian Latorre (F/Fach Auto Tech)

9. Larry ten Voorde (NL/MRS GT-Racing)

10. Joey Mawson (AUS/Team Australia)