McLaren aiming for strong Japanese Grand Prix weekend

The McLaren F1 Team paring of Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lando Norris, are looking ahead to the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix, as they aim for a “strong weekend” to continue their 2019 success with the team.

Sainz expressed he felt he’d had a “tricky” start to the second half of the 2019 FIA Formula 1 Season, but felt the 2019 Russian Grand Prix, at the Sochi Autodrom helped, as the team “deserved” it, as they stand in fourth in the championship table.

Sainz said: “After a tricky start to the second half of the season, I’m glad to have scored good points in Russia. I think the whole team deserved it. Although we managed to extend our lead in the midfield battle, the competition remains tight and I know that I need to keep pushing all the way to the end of the season. I want more, and that is the mentality we need to keep the whole year.”

He also went on to talk about “one of his personal favourites” in the Japanese Grand Prix as he hopes the team can carry on their success.

“Now, my sights are set firmly on a strong weekend at Suzuka. The Japanese Grand Prix is another of F1’s great historic races and one of my personal favourites. “

He additionally talked of the atmosphere of the race weekend itself explaining he felt the fans were “passionate” But went on to explain that he felt 130R is the “most impressive” corner on the whole of twenty-one race formula 1 calendar, and that he is “ready” for the weekend ahead of him in Suzuka.

“The Japanese fans are some of the most passionate and fun in the world and the circuit is well known as a quick and challenging track – the legendary 130R corner is one of the most impressive on the calendar. We are ready and I can´t wait to race again.”

Sianz’s teammate, Lando Norris, said he was “looking forward to heading back to Suzuka” as he will take part in his first full race weekend with McLaren in Japan, after taking part in Free practice 1 last year. He added that it is a “fun track” and is hoping the car goes well around the circuit.

“I’m looking forward to heading back to Suzuka, having taken part in Free Practice 1 there last year. It’s a fun track in an F1 car and one that hopefully allows for some good overtaking. Japan is also a very cool place to visit, although I’ll probably steer clear of the sushi!“

Norris expressed, that he plans to maximise points, as he had being completing “a lot of prep” to get ready for the race and said he is “pushing hard” so that McLaren can keep up to stay fourth in the constructors table.

“I’ve been doing a lot of prep for this race back at the factory, and I’m pushing hard to make the most of these last few races and build on our position in the midfield standings for the team. We’ll be pushing hard again to score more points and I can’t wait to race there.“