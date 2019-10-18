Meeke Admits “We need to be on Our Game” on Rally Spain

Kris Meeke says he “he has a job to do” on next week’s Rally Spain as Toyota continue in their pursuit of defending their Manufacturers crown.

Meeke, along with teammate Jari-Matti Latvala, has the responsibility of scoring as many points as possible for both the Toyota team as well as trying to take points away from Ott Tänak’s arch rivals Sebastien Ogier and Thierry Neuville on the mixed surface rally.

Speaking ahead of the event, 2017 Rally Spain winner Meeke said on his chances for the weekend: “Spain is one of my favourite events on the calendar. I’ve always enjoyed the mixed-surface challenge, and last time I did the rally in 2017, I managed to take the win. I’ve had a really good feeling with the Yaris WRC on asphalt so far, so I’m especially looking forward to that part of it.”

“On gravel, we know there will be a couple of drivers who will have ideal road positions and can be very strong on this event. With the manufacturers’ championship being so close now, we’ve got a job to do and we’re certainly going to have to be on our game.”

The Northern Irish driver last time out on Rally GB had been leading the event throughout most of the first full day of action before eventually being overtaken by teammate Tänak and by the end of the gravel event he ended up in fourth overall.

Rally Spain begins next Friday and continues throughout next weekend.