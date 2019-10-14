MotoGP

Valencia and Qatar tests scrapped for 2021 MotoGP Season

by Joshua Close
written by Joshua Close
MotoGP remove Valencia and Qatar Tests from 2021 Schedule
Francesco Bagnaia at the Qatar Test. Both Qatar and Valencia tests will be removed from 2021 schedule. Credit: MotoGP.com)

MotoGP officials have announced that the Valencia and Qatar winter tests will be removed from the testing schedule from 2021 onward.

The decision has been made in order to reduce the increasing workload on riders and team staff. This season’s calendar is at a record 19 rounds, however this is set to increase further in the next few years.

Finland will join the calendar next season, followed by Indonesia in 2021. Also, it was confirmed this week that Brazil will return to MotoGP in 2022.

Traditionally, the Valencia test takes place a day after the season finale. It provides riders the opportunity to ride their new bikes, potentially with their new team, for the first time. The Qatar test usually takes place in March, giving riders and teams a final chance to test their new machines.

The removal of both tests means that there are currently only two tests between the end of the 2020 season and the opening race of 2021.

The first will be at Jerez in November, followed by Sepang in February. If the Indonesian circuit of Lombok is ready in time, there may also be a an additional pre-season test at the circuit as well.

The 2021 season will also feature two one-day tests on Mondays after events. The circuits are yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, there will be a two-day official test, likely to be at Misano.

MotoGP – Season 2020

  • Valencia – 19/20 November 2019. Two-day official test.
  • Jerez – 25/26 November 2019. Two-day joint private test.
  • Sepang – 2-4 February 2020. Three-day shakedown test.
  • Sepang – 7-9 February 2020. Three-day official test.
  • Qatar – 22-24 February 2020. Three-day official test.
  • Jerez – 4 May 2020. One-day official test after the Grand Prix.
  • Barcelona – 8 June 2020. One-day official test after the Grand Prix.
  • Finland – 15/16 June 2020. Two-day Michelin tyre test. Test teams only.
  • Misano – 15/16 September 2020. Two-day joint private test.

Season 2021

  • Jerez – 19/20 November 2020. Two-day official test.
  • Sepang – 1-3 February 2021 (Provisional). Three-day shakedown test.
  • Sepang – 6-8 February 2021 (Provisional). Three-day official test.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Joshua Close

Josh is a Sports Journalism graduate and has been a member of the TCF team since 2015. Between 2015 and 2018, Josh focused primarily on British Superbikes and Road Racing events such as the Isle of Man TT. At the beginning of the 2019 season he became the MotoGP Reporter.

Related articles

Brazil to make MotoGP return in 2022

Marquez crowned 2019 MotoGP Champion after hard-fought Thailand Victory

Record-Breaking Quartararo clinches Thailand Grand Prix Pole

Quartararo tops day one after Marquez suffers huge crash in Thailand

Buriram Preview: Marc Marquez targets title number eight in Thailand

Marquez dominates at Aragon to secure victory in his 200th Grand Prix

Marquez cruises to Aragon Pole Position

Marquez dominates opening day at Aragon

Aragon Preview: Marquez heads home for his 200th Grand Prix

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More