MotoGP officials have announced that the Valencia and Qatar winter tests will be removed from the testing schedule from 2021 onward.

The decision has been made in order to reduce the increasing workload on riders and team staff. This season’s calendar is at a record 19 rounds, however this is set to increase further in the next few years.

Finland will join the calendar next season, followed by Indonesia in 2021. Also, it was confirmed this week that Brazil will return to MotoGP in 2022.

Traditionally, the Valencia test takes place a day after the season finale. It provides riders the opportunity to ride their new bikes, potentially with their new team, for the first time. The Qatar test usually takes place in March, giving riders and teams a final chance to test their new machines.

The removal of both tests means that there are currently only two tests between the end of the 2020 season and the opening race of 2021.

The first will be at Jerez in November, followed by Sepang in February. If the Indonesian circuit of Lombok is ready in time, there may also be a an additional pre-season test at the circuit as well.

The 2021 season will also feature two one-day tests on Mondays after events. The circuits are yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, there will be a two-day official test, likely to be at Misano.

MotoGP – Season 2020

Valencia – 19/20 November 2019. Two-day official test.

19/20 November 2019. Two-day official test. Jerez – 25/26 November 2019. Two-day joint private test.

25/26 November 2019. Two-day joint private test. Sepang – 2-4 February 2020. Three-day shakedown test.

2-4 February 2020. Three-day shakedown test. Sepang – 7-9 February 2020. Three-day official test.

7-9 February 2020. Three-day official test. Qatar – 22-24 February 2020. Three-day official test.

22-24 February 2020. Three-day official test. Jerez – 4 May 2020. One-day official test after the Grand Prix.

4 May 2020. One-day official test after the Grand Prix. Barcelona – 8 June 2020. One-day official test after the Grand Prix.

8 June 2020. One-day official test after the Grand Prix. Finland – 15/16 June 2020. Two-day Michelin tyre test. Test teams only.

15/16 June 2020. Two-day Michelin tyre test. Test teams only. Misano – 15/16 September 2020. Two-day joint private test.

Season 2021