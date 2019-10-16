Ogier Vows to “Keep Fighting Tooth and Nail” in WRC Title Fight

Sébastien Ogier says he’ll keep challenging Ott Tänak “as long as it remains mathematically possible” in the FIA World Rally Championship title race.

Ogier lost ground to series leader Tänak on Wales Rally GB but the six-time champion has promised to give it his all in the final two rounds of the year in Spain and Australia.

Speaking after the end of the Power Stage in Wales, Ogier said: “It’s (Wales) not a great result for us in terms of the championship with just two rounds to go, but we’re going to keep fighting tooth and nail for as long as it remains possible mathematically to win the title.”

“The Power Stage sums up our weekend in many ways: we have been a couple of tenths back throughout the rally. We tried our best and gave it absolutely everything, but we were just a bit short of performance whilst Ott had a super weekend.”

The Frenchman ended the Welsh event in third behind Tänak and Thierry Neuville as he and the Hyundai driver both scored only 19 points compared to Tänak’s 30 after his rally and Power Stage double victory, which extended his championship lead to 28 points.

The penultimate round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Spain, takes place between October 25-27.