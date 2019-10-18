FIA World Rally Championship

Østberg Gets Potential WRC Chance in Australia

by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Mads Østberg is set to drive for Citroen in a C3 WRC on Rally Australia – if Ott Tänak doesn’t clinch the Drivers’ Championship on Rally Spain next week.

Østberg will be entered in a move that Citroen hopes will help Sebastien Ogier win a seventh straight title by taking vital championship points away from Tänak on the final round of the season.

The possibility of Østberg returning to the WRC depends on what happens on the mixed-surface event in Spain next week, where an outright win for Tänak would be enough for him to win his first Drivers title.  

Further implications could come into play in Spain too, depending on what result Thierry Neuville achieves compared to his two championship rivals.

Østberg said in a message posted on Facebook: “I’m so happy to get this opportunity from Citroen Racing and Pierre (Budar).”

“Torstein (Eriksen) and myself are doing the maximum every day to get back into a WRC car and I’m glad to see that Citroen Racing trusts us in such an important task. There’s still a lot of ifs and buts, however we will do everything in our power to secure a good result for Seb and the team!”

The move comes on the back of the Norwegian’s podium in Australia last season and that he’ll also have a much favourable road position, something key on the loose gravel stages, on the opening day having not contested any rounds in the WRC in 2019.

Rally Australia takes place between November 14-17.

