Porsche extends Mobil 1 Supercup contract with Formula 1 until 2022 season

Porsche will continue to support the FIA Formula 1 World Championship for the next three years after extending its contract to run the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup one-make series up to and including the 2022 season.

“We’re proud to forge ahead with the close and long-established partnership. Formula 1 offers an exclusive setting with a unique flair. This fascination and high media importance represent an ideal overall package for our racing series,” said Fritz Enzinger, Vice President Porsche Motorsport.

The series has been part of the Formula 1 support package since the 1993 season, mainly following the series throughout Europe, with the flyaway Mexican Grand Prix double-header of recent years.

Supercup has provided a springboard for racing talent including Earl Bamber, Jörg Bergmeister, Timo Bernhard, Michael Christensen, Kévin Estre, Richard Lietz, Sven Müller, Nick Tandy and Dirk Werner who have all gone on to become part of the Porsche family as works drivers.

Current Porsche Young Professionals Matt Campbell, Matteo Cairoli, Mathieu Jaminet, Dennis Olsen and Thomas Preining also proved themselves in Supercup.

Outside of the Porsche bubble two-time DTM champion René Rast won three Supercup titles before heading into DTM, whilst the likes of Philipp Eng and Nick Yelloly are now part of the BMW works programme.

“In the future, the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup will focus on eight European rounds of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Porsche’s national one-make cup series will enhance the Formula 1 support programme at many other events around the world, which showcases Porsche in an attractive environment,” added Michael Dreiser, Director Porsche Motorsport Sales

1993 Porsche Supercup champion Altfrid Heger at Hockenheim – Credit: Porsche

With the announcement that the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup will continue racing alongside Formula 1 until at least the end of 2022, it means that the series will celebrate its thirtieth anniversary following the debut race at the 1993 Grand Prix of San Marino in Imola.

“We are pleased to have extended our long-standing partnership with Porsche for a further three years. This one-make series provides some of the most spectacular racing of any series and contributes significantly to the show that’s on offer over a Grand Prix weekend,” said Ross Brawn, Managing Director, Motorsport at Formula 1.

“Furthermore, in the thirty years during which it has run alongside Formula 1, the Porsche Supercup has provided an excellent launch pad for many drivers who have also made their mark in international races at all levels,” he concluded.

The series will look forward to seeing the introduction of the latest Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car in the 2021 season which will be unveiled during the 2020 season.