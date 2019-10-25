Montalegre Returns to 2020 World RX Calendar

The FIA World Rallycross Championship will return to Portugal and the Montalegre Circuit after it was dropped from the 2019 schedule.

Montalegre has been part of the series’ calendar since the inaugural season in 2014 and after a year’s hiatus, the classic rallycross track will host a round of the championship.

Last year, the World RX of Portugal saw some of the craziest weather conditions you will see in motorsport.

In a matter of minutes, the weather changed from sunny, double-figure temperatures to rain, sleet and snow with the temperatures plummeting. It was extraordinary.

It is not known whether Montalegre will host the opening round of the championship as it has in the past.

Orlando Alves, Mayor of Montalegre said at the announcement, “It’s a case of saying that the good son returns home.

“The decision to suspend the event with the Montalegre Chamber was a major setback for the entire region and also to the institution.

“Fortunately, the acknowledgment of our cause, our organisational capacity and the quality of our track spoke louder and the result is there. An agreement has been reached for one year with annual renewal if both parties are receptive to its continuity.”

Montalegre is the third event to be confirmed on the 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship calendar with Spa’s Belgium taking place on 16-17 May with Cape Town announcing a new deal last week.

Next year’s calendar is expected to be announced before this season’s finale in South Africa in two week’s time.