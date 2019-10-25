PREVIEW: Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup – Down to the wire in Mexico

As the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup heads into its final race weekend of the 2019 season in Mexico City, the championship once again goes down to the wire.

Michael Ammermüller, Larry ten Voorde, Julien Andlauer and Ayhancan Güven are all in contention for the title with a total of 40 points up for grab at the double-header.

It has been another fantastic season of close racing for the one-make series that supports the FIA Formula 1 championship throughout Europe and Mexico, and it is the reigning double champion Ammermüller that holds the upper hand with a total of 110 points to his name.

“The fight will stay open until the very end. I was recently crowned runner-up of the German Carrera Cup, but I really want to defend my Supercup title,” said Ammermüller.

Thanks to victories in Monaco and Hungary, plus another three podium finishes the German leads the way by fourteen points ahead of ten Voorde. The Dutchman has had an excellent season with his lowest finishes coming at Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps, with two fourth places. Victory, last time out in Monza along with four other podium finishes, has propelled him into the championship battle despite missing the opening round in Spain.

“Before the season got underway I didn’t think I’d have a hope of winning the title at the finale. I’ve enjoyed a really consistent year. My worst result was fourth place. In view of this, I’m really looking forward to tackling the last two races,” adds ten Voorde.

Porsche Junior Andlauer lost some momentum last time out after failing to finish in Italy. Despite this, the young Frenchman remains in the frame with two victories and two podiums this year in the Supercup. Add this to his title victory in Carrera Cup Deutschland where he beat Supercup regulars such as Ammermüller, ten Voorde, Dylan Pereira, Jaap van Lagen and Jaxon Evans; the 20-year-old knows what he needs to do to take the title, as he aims to make up the eighteen-point deficit he faces.

“Last year in Mexico, I won both races, and I really like the circuit. Unfortunately, my retirement at Monza cost me the championship lead. That’s annoying, but I’ll do my best to earn as many points as possible,” said Andlauer.

Credit: Porsche / hoch Zwei

Güven has had a breakout season, heading into the year as Carrera Cup France and Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Benelux champion. The young Turkish driver was threatening to win from the word go as he went wheel-to-wheel into the first corner at the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, battling for the lead. He claimed his maiden victory at Silverstone in a masterful weekend and has taken two other podium finishes to enter Mexico twenty-two points away from the championship lead.

Unless Güven fails to score this weekend, he has the Rookie championship tied up; his nearest challenger is Australian Joey Mawson who faces the mammoth task of overhauling the thirty-nine point deficit.

“I’m super excited about my first two races in Mexico. I have nothing to lose, and I want to conclude the season with a good result.” exclaimed Güven.

Frenchman Florian Latorre is still in with a mathematical chance of taking the title, to do this he would have to hope that the top four have a nightmare weekend as he enters the weekend thirty-four points behind Ammermüller.

The Pro-Am class has seen a masterful display of driving from reigning champion Roar Lindland, who has taken victory in every round this season, despite this there is still a chance he could lose the title to Philipp Sager or Stephen Grove who are sixteen and thirty-points within the Norwegians points total.

In the team classification the BWT Lechner team lead the way with 202 points, fifty-six points behind them are the martinet by ALMÉRAS team, and with seventy-six points on offer could make for a close final battle.

BWT Arden FIA Formula 2 driver Tatiana Calderón joins the Porsche grid this weekend as a guest of the Team Project 1 – FACH squad.

Free practice takes place today (25 October) at 21:00 GMT, Qualifying will run 16:30 GMT on Saturday (26 October) followed by the first race of the weekend at 19:30. Race two will take place on Sunday at 15:15 GMT.