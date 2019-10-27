Racing Point feeling strong ahead of Mexican Grand Prix despite mixed qualifying

Racing Point F1 team, had a mixed day during qualifying at the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix. Sergio Pèrez, who had his home qualifying, was positive after qualifying eleventh on the grid. However, Lance Stroll failed to make it out the first qualifying session qualifying in sixteenth place.

Pèrez qualified in eleventh, missing out on the third qualifying session by a small margin to Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda‘s driver Pierre Gasly. However, the Mexican spread positivity saying he felt it will be a great place to start his home race .

“I think that eleventh is a great place to start my home race. Considering the pace that we’ve had this weekend, it’s a result that gives us a good chance for tomorrow. We will have a free choice of tyres at the start so we can look at all the strategy options and choose the one that works best.“

Pèrez is hopeful of scoring points at his home Grand Prix and wants a good result to please the fans. He expressed that the weekend meant a lot to him, and that he was looking forward to racing at Autódromo Hermano Rodríguez again.

“Hopefully, that will give us the opportunity to score some important points. I want a good result tomorrow for the fans because they have given me a tremendous amount of support this week.

“They always make this event so special and the atmosphere is amazing around the whole circuit. I’m really looking forward to putting together a strong race.”

However, teammate Stroll did not feel as positive, qualifying down in sixteenth after not making it into the second qualifying session. Stroll suggested that the set-up changed made to the car prior to qualifying affect him as the balance was not there.

“I am very disappointed. We had looked competitive, but we were quicker in final practice on a damp track than in qualifying, so we need to look into what happened and understand where we missed out. We made some changes to the set-up ahead of qualifying, but we didn’t achieve the balance we wanted, which is why we were so far off the pace.“

Stroll revealed his struggles with the session, saying he “had no grip, no balance” as he said he just didn’t get it right in the RP19. However, the Canadian said he was hopeful for a “better day” on Sunday for the race.