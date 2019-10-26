Racing Point in “Good Shape” after mixed sessions on Friday Practice in Mexico

Racing Point F1 team had a mixed day after issues find both Lance Stroll and Sergio Pèrez in the first session at the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix weekend. However, both recovered within the second session as the team fixed both the pairings cars, for both drivers to feel in “good shape” for the race.

Pèrez disclosed that he felt Free Practice 1 at his home circuit “wasn’t the easiest” as he had minor issues but they were fixed by the second session in the afternoon and that he feels there is “more to come” with the Racing Point car.

“It wasn’t the easiest first session for me and we had a few small issues, but things improved in the afternoon and we made some progress. I still think there is more to come and that we can find a few tenths this evening to help us over a single lap.“

The Mexican conveyed he felt the mid pack teams are “very close” and that qualifying and the race would be closely contested by the teams. But he felt his team are going to be “pretty strong” due to their race simulations.

“All the teams in the middle of the grid are very close so it’s going to be a very tight grid. We looked pretty strong during the race simulations and we have tried all the tyre compounds.“

Pèrez took seventeenth in Free Practice 1, only completing twenty-three laps due to issues, but improved within Free Practice 2 to get twelfth completing thirty – four laps in his car.

He voiced that he believes his team are in “good shape” for his home grand prix as he aims to score points over the weekend.

“I think we are in good shape and have all the information to help us make the right decisions tonight.”

Stroll expressed that, he felt that he had a “solid” first day in Mexico during Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2. He talked of how within the first session his aim was “looking for the limits” on the track. Stroll nearly ended up in the barrier however he got his RP19 back to the pit lane for his team to fix.

“We had a solid day today. I was looking for the limits in the first session and just went over them. I thought I was going to be stuck in the barrier, but I managed to get out and get the car back.“

He went on to explain he felt his team had done a good job as they fixed the car in the session, so long runs could be completed. Stroll finished Free Practice 1 in sixteenth with twenty-one laps completed but said he felt “pretty positive overall” with his performances across the two sessions.

“Well done to the team for fixing it so quickly because we even managed to get out again for a long run at the end of the morning session. I feel pretty positive overall and I think we can have a competitive weekend.“

Free Practice 2, saw Stroll improve and have the chance to run longer, as his session was quieter. He took eleventh with thirty – eight laps completed.

The Canadian revealed some concerns with his tyres as they will be “very important” for weekend and could be an “issue” within the race, but could lead to “different options” for his strategy in the race.

“Tyre management is going to be very important and tyre graining could be an issue in the race. That could open up some different strategy options on Sunday.”