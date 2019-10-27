Renault faced frustrating Qualifying after not running in final Mexican GP practice

Renault Sport F1 Team, had a “frustrating” day in qualifying after not running during the third practice session. The qualifying at the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix, saw both cars only make it into the second session, Daniel Riccardo qualifying thirteenth and Nico Hülkenberg in twelfth.

Hülkenberg commented that it was a difficult qualifying to prepare for, and suggested that twelfth was a good place to start, after not running through the third practice session in the morning. He expressed that he felt his team worked well to prepare so that the car was ready for the qualifying later in the day.

“Given the circumstances, we’ll take twelfth on the grid. It was difficult to prepare for qualifying without the morning run, so it was a bit of a cold start for us. The mechanics did a great job to prepare the car in time so credit to them for their effort.“

The German disclosed he felt the race at the Autódromo Hemanos Rodrígez was in their hands as both Renault cars have free choice of tyres which could help them work their way through the pack to get points. He explained the race pace has been strong in recent events so believes this will help.

“I think we have a race on our hands tomorrow, especially as we have a free choice of tyres and some flexibility on strategy. It might work in our favour as our race pace has looked good recently.“

Riccardo however, felt the qualifying session was frustrating as the team only made it into the second qualifying session. But he voiced that the team did well so that the R.S. 19 cars could go out for qualifying.

“It’s frustrating not to have finished higher up, but I just couldn’t execute it today. Firstly, the team did an awesome job to get ourselves out of a difficult situation.“

The Australian, qualified in thirteenth, a place behind his teammate and said the session could have gone better but made it clear he would bounce back for the race as he would ready so that Renault and himself can score points to make up for the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix disqualification.

“It wasn’t easy out there, but we made a good start in Q1, which was relatively smooth, but Q2 was just a bit messy. We’ll try and bounce back tomorrow. I’m sure to be feeling fired up.”

