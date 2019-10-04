Renault Frustrated After Poor Russian Grand Prix

Renault F1 Team described the Russian Grand Prix as “frustrating” after Nico Hülkenberg could only pick up the solitary point for the team.

The French manufacture now find themselves 31 points behind McLaren F1 Team in the battle for fourth place in the standings.

Daniel Ricciardo was forced to retire early on after being caught up in the opening lap incident with Romain Grojsean and Antonio Giovinazzi while Hülkenberg came home a lowly tenth following a strong grid position of sixth in Sochi.

The German admitted that everything could possible go wrong, did go wrong in the race and he feels that a better result was certainly possible.

“It was a frustrating race as the car deserved to be better than tenth.

“Everything that could go wrong seemed to go wrong today: a poor start, a slow pit-stop and an unfortunate VSC timing.

“It’s disappointing as the potential was there for a better result.”

After a strong qualifying Hülkenberg says it is disappointing to have only a single point to show for their efforts and expects another tight midfield battle next time out in Japan.

“I felt comfortable in the car all weekend, and it had been fairly solid, so to leave with one point is a little frustrating.

“The midfield is bunched up and it’s going to be like that for the rest of the season.

“It’ll be nip and tuck throughout and we need to ensure we’re getting the maximum from races.”

Ricciardo says his race never really got going after the contact at turn four gave him a puncture and damage to the car that ultimately result in his retirement from the race.

“Unfortunately, our race was pretty much over from the start.

“I had too much damage on the car to carry on, which is a shame.

“It was a bit chaotic through Turn 2 and I had the inside line for Turn 4 where I thought I was safe.

“I got hit and had a puncture and damage to the floor.”

The Australian believes a poor qualifying performance on Saturday was a major factor in the crash as it meant he was right in the middle of the field at the start.

“I’ll look at it with the perspective that if I qualify higher up the grid then I’m less likely to be in the bad stuff.

“I’ll take responsibility for that, but in terms of the accident, I was just a passenger.”