Revamped 2020 Junior WRC Calendar Revealed

The five-round 2020 Junior FIA World Rally Championship calendar has been announced, with two new rounds joining as part of the series.

The standout news is that for the first time in its history, Rally Chile will be part of the JWRC. The mid-April event is the first time the series has visited South America and takes place after Rally Sweden with the season opener taking place between February 13-16.

As like in 2019 where Jan Solans won the one-make Ford Fiesta R2-T class, the prize fund for the champion is an M-Sport Ford Fiesta MK2 R5 with registration to the 2021 WRC3 season and 200 Pirelli tyres also included.

This is added to that if they win the WRC3 championship in 2021 M-Sport Ford will reward them with two drives during the 2022 season. The Rookie Award also returns, with a €15,000 contribution to the 2021 JWRC for the winner up for grabs.

Round three of the 2020 season is Rally Italy at the beginning of June which again returns along with Rally Finland in August with the season now ending on the tarmac of Rally Germany rather than on Wales Rally GB as was the case this season.

On the final round of the year, double points are up for grabs to any driver who will have competed in three of the first four events up to that point next season.

The 2020 FIA Junior World Rally Championship Calendar: