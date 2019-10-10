Sordo Stays with Hyundai for 2020 WRC

Dani Sordo will compete on seven rounds of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship with Hyundai Motorsport.

2020 will see the Spaniard enter his seven successive season with the team and he’ll again be joined by long-term co-driver Carlos del Barrio.

This season Sordo has so far contested seven of twelve rounds and took a memorable win on Rally Italia Sardegna back in June. He’s also set to take part on his home event, Rally Spain, later this month as he continues his shared drive with Sebastien Loeb.

Sordo said on his new deal with the Korean manufacturer: “I am delighted to continue with Hyundai Motorsport for a seventh consecutive season. The team has truly become like a family to me, and we have shared some fantastic moments together. The highlight has to be the victory in Sardinia this year, but we have had many competitive rallies over the years, including the memorable 1-2 in Germany in our first season.”

“I feel very happy and comfortable with the team, but just as importantly I feel as competitive as ever. The Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC is a strong car on all surfaces, and – alongside Carlos – I have had strong pace in many events this year, even if the results haven’t always gone our way. We have a lot of ambition remaining, and I am pleased to have the opportunity to compete in seven WRC rallies with the team in 2020.”

Sordo on Rally Turkey earlier this season. Photographer: Austral Worldwide Copyright: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

While Andrea Adamo, Team Director of Hyundai Motorsport added: “Dani has shown this season that he remains one of the most versatile and competitive drivers in the WRC. His win in Sardinia was an exceptional performance but he has shown his pace and potential in most of the rallies he has joined.”

“For that reason, it was a logical decision for him to continue with our team for another year – his seventh consecutive season as a Hyundai Motorsport driver. Dani will take part in seven of the 14 rallies next season, and I am personally very happy he will remain part of our WRC program in 2020.”

As well as his victory in Italy, Sordo has also finished three of his entered events in the top five in the WRC in Corsica, Germany and Turkey.