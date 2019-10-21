Suninen “Looking Forward to Showing What He Can Do” on Rally Spain

Teemu Suninen says it would be “great to challenge for a podium” on Rally Spain.

The mixed-surface event is one of only a few where the Finn has a lot of experience having driven both a Ford Fiesta WRC and R5 as well as a Skoda Fabia in recent years with a best finish of eighth overall in 2017.

Talking after testing the M-Sport prepared Fiesta WRC ahead of the Spanish event, Suninen said: “My aim is to secure a strong result, and it would be great if we were able to challenge for the podium. The battle between the three Finns in the championship is also really exciting, and I want to do well in that fight.”

“We completed a three-day test with Elfyn last week, and got to experience three different types of Tarmac roads. We know that the car is very good on this surface, and on gravel as well, so I’m looking forward to showing what we can do next week.”

He continued on his chances of a strong result: “We need to be focused, and I will try to find a good rhythm straight away. This is a rally that I have done every year since 2015, so it is quite familiar and if I can get everything right then I think we can challenge for a good result.”

Rally Spain begins on Friday morning with a total of 17 stages across three days of action.