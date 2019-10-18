Tänak “Needs to be Smart” on Rally Spain

Ott Tänak hopes he can “get the result he needs” on next week’s Rally Spain.

Toyota driver Tänak heads to the mixed surface event next week knowing that a win Spain will be enough to secure his maiden FIA World Rally Championship Drivers Title no matter where Sebastien Ogier and Thierry Neuville finish the rally.

Speaking ahead of the penultimate round of the season which begins next Friday, Tänak said: “I’m looking forward to Spain. As always, I will aim to do my best, but we need to be smart. We know that it could be tricky for us on the first day, as we’ll be running first on the road on gravel.”

“The weather could change things too: We saw last year that we can easily get rain in Spain at this time of year. But I believe that our performance should be good on both surfaces: We were already fast on this event last year and hopefully that will be the case again this time, and we can get the result we need.”

Tänak leads the championship by 28 points with two rounds left and has taken six wins so far this season including 30-point hauls in Sweden, Chile, Finland and last time out on Wales Rally GB.

Rally Spain begins next Friday and continues throughout next weekend.