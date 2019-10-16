FIA World Rally Championship

Tänak on WRC Title Lead: “Nothing is Decided Yet”

by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/RedBull Content Pool

Ott Tänak understands that he needs to “keep pushing and keep focused” as he looks to claim his first FIA World Rally Championship Drivers crown.

Tänak now has a 28-point lead over Sebastien Ogier with Thierry Neuville 13 points further behind, but the Estonian knows that the championship is still mathematically any one of the trios to win with two rounds left.

Speaking after the end of Wales Rally GB where he took yet another maximum points victory after his Power Stage win on Sunday afternoon, Tänak said: “Our team slogan is ‘pushing the limits for better’ and I always try to do my best. We have two more rallies to come this season and certainly nothing is decided yet, so we need to keep pushing and keep focused.”

“It’s an amazing feeling to win. There’s a lot of people working behind us and with the effort they put it, it’s great to be rewarded like this with maximum points. On the Power Stage, I had full confidence in the car and I had to take the opportunity, as every point can be crucial.”

His win in Wales was his sixth victory in 12 rounds in 2019 and the fourth event where he took the highest possible score of 30 points.

Rally Spain is next on the WRC calendar and the only multi-surface event of the season takes place between October 25-27.

Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

