Tidemand “Broke the Code to Driving a WRC Car” by end of Wales Rally GB

Pontus Tidemand believes he “took some big steps forward” throughout Wales Rally GB last weekend.

Tidemand entered only his fourth event and his second on gravel in the main WRC class as the Swede continued to get to grips with the M-Sport Fiesta WRC and went on to achieve a season best seventh place result.

Speaking after the event, Tidemand said: “We’ve taken some big steps forward this weekend and improved every day. I had a lot to learn, but it was getting better and better and, this (Sunday) morning especially, I really felt as though I had broken the code for driving one of these world rally cars.”

“I found a good set-up with the car and was able to focus more fully on my driving. We set some pretty good times today (Sunday) and were a lot closer to the leaders so I was really pleased with that.”

His appearance in the Fiesta WRC was the first time Tidemand has entered Rally GB in a top-level WRC car after competing on the event in previous years in a Skoda Fabia R5 as he contested the WRC2 class for the Czech manufacturer. He went on to win the WRC2 title back in 2017.

The next round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Spain, takes place later this month.