To see F1 stay in Mexico “great news” – Sergio Pérez

Racing Point F1 Team head into the Mexican Grand Prix on the back of a strong showing in the previous race in Japan.

Sergio Pérez‘s eighth place was saved after the official results were determined a lap before his collision with Pierre Gasly at Turn Two on the final lap. Lance Stroll was promoted to ninth after Renault F1 Team‘s disqualification from the Japanese Grand Prix for technical infringements on both cars of Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hülkenberg.

Pérez’s points had helped him up to ninth in the Drivers’ Championship ahead of the six-way fight for that position. The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez has always been a special place for the home-hero, particularly now that he is safe in the knowledge that he will continue to be in Formula 1 with Racing Point until 2022 and also, the Mexican Grand Prix has extended its contract until the end of the same year.

“The race in Mexico is a hugely important weekend for me. It’s my home race and I always feel very proud to see Formula 1 back in Mexico,” Pérez said.

“We’ve just had the notice that the race contract has been extended for another three years, which is great news for the sport and for Mexico. Everybody tells me how much they love the race – my colleagues, the media and the fans. It’s our chance to show everybody the Mexican way of life and how much we love sports.



“The track is a pretty challenging one – especially when you consider we are driving the cars at a high altitude. It’s tough on the drivers physically and it’s hard work for the power unit as well because the air is so thin.



“I think the final sector is my favourite part of the lap – the fast and flowing section, which can be very tricky, and it’s easy to make a mistake through there. Because of the altitude, you have much less downforce on the car and the car can sometimes get quite loose through those fast corners.



“The final sector also has the stadium section and when it’s full of fans the atmosphere is like nothing else. Each time I drive through there, even during practice, I can hear the fans and feel their support.



“Overtaking is never easy, but I think the best opportunity is into Turn 1 – that’s where we’ve seen most of the moves being made.”

Racing Point are right back in the frame to finish fifth in the Constructors’ Championship. They are currently seventh but are four points behind Toro Rosso Honda, and ten behind Renault.

Lance Stroll may be not in the six-way fight like his team-mate is but his contribution in the final four races could really help the British team overhaul their rivals by the end of 2019.

“Mexico is a really fun event. The fans are great and they really help make the race special with the atmosphere they create. Even on the Friday, you see full grandstands and can feel the energy of the crowd,” Stroll added.



“Away from the track, the city is awesome too. It’s a busy place, with lots going on, and I definitely enjoy exploring and trying the Mexican food – you can’t beat a good taco! I’ve obviously been to Mexico City a few times now for the race, but I also visited Punta Mita a few years ago for a holiday and played on the golf course. It’s a beautiful place.



“Mexico City is up there as one of my favourite circuits of the year. I enjoy driving the car in high altitude conditions and you can really notice the difference because the car feels more nervous. It just adds another challenge for the drivers.



“It’s quite a simple track – sort of like a go-kart track with some long straights linked by some low-speed corners. It’s quite technical in places and there are overtaking opportunities. I think we have good potential in the car for these final few races and Mexico should suit us quite well.”