Toro Rosso drivers ready to explore ‘different lines’ at CoTA

Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda head to Circuit of The Americas this weekend tied on points with the Racing Point F1 Team and nine points behind Renault F1 Team.

Last time out Daniil Kvyat was penalised for a last-lap lunge on Nico Hülkenberg which saw the German driver pitched in to a spin after the two collided.

The Russian driver is looking forward to returning to the American circuit that he made his test driving debut on for the Italian team.

“The Circuit of the Americas is another track that’s quite cool in many ways,” said Kvyat.

“Some of the corners have different lines you can take, as the track is very wide. For example, at Turn 1, it has a wide entry which is a good overtaking opportunity and we’ve seen some interesting duels there in the past.

“Overall, this is a nice place to go racing, there’s a good atmosphere from the fans at the track and I think all the drivers appreciate the city of Austin itself, so we like going there.”

Pierre Gasly faced the Mexican Grand Prix with illness and will be looking forward to getting back out on track at full fitness, looking to better his twelfth place in 2018.

“I love the “esses” at Suzuka and you have a similar section here, although with a bit more run-off and the whole first section is very flowing, with sixth and seventh gear corners. It’s so fast in a Formula 1 car – really exciting,” said Gasly.

“The place has a typical Texan, American atmosphere with a sense of a show about it and Austin itself is a city I like a lot.”